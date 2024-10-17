Tamil Nadu gears up for northeast monsoon with water quality testing

CHENNAI: Lakes restored, waterbodies rejuvenated, boats kept ready, and water samples tested promptly. Several such measures have been taken to ensure that the impact of the northeast monsoon on the people was limited, said the Tamil Nadu government.

In an official statement, the government said Kadapakkam lake in Chennai has been restored at a cost of Rs 58.33 crore, and 41 waterbodies have been rejuvenated at a cost of Rs 37.11 crore.

In the last 24 hours, the Greater Chennai Corporation’s control room has received 6,120 calls, and appropriate actions have been taken based on these reports.

Additional 500 cleanliness workers have been brought in from various districts to Chennai to aid sanitation works. In the 15 Chennai Corporation zones, 2,149 people are engaged in sewage clearance. For rescue operations, 103 boats are on standby.

Approximately 4,500 drinking water samples are being collected daily and tested in the 113 laboratories functioning under the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board.

In villages, drinking water samples are being collected from household pipelines for testing through members of women's self-help groups.