Tamil Nadu: Funds released for annual day events at all government schools

As an opportunity for government school students to showcase their skills in art, literature, sports, among others, the Directorate planned to conduct annual day functions in schools from the 2023-24 academic year.

Subsequently, to conduct the event this year as well, Rs 14.68 crore has been allocated for students, and the funds, as per the students' ratio, has been credited to the bank account of the Chief Education Officer (CEO) of each district.