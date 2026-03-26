Tamil Nadu: Funds released for annual day events at all government schools

CHENNAI: While the current academic year is coming to an end, the Directorate of School Education has recently allocated Rs 14.68 crore in funds to conduct annual day events in all government schools across Tamil Nadu, ranging from primary to higher secondary levels.
As an opportunity for government school students to showcase their skills in art, literature, sports, among others, the Directorate planned to conduct annual day functions in schools from the 2023-24 academic year.
Subsequently, to conduct the event this year as well, Rs 14.68 crore has been allocated for students, and the funds, as per the students' ratio, has been credited to the bank account of the Chief Education Officer (CEO) of each district.
It is a practice that the event is conducted in the last week of February in all state-run schools. While some schools conducted the event, many had skipped it as the final exams were advanced this year due to the Assembly elections.
A government teacher went on to add that though it is a practice to conduct the event in February, the amount credited by the department is late, considering the final exams have been advanced.
He further added, "It is nearly impossible to conduct the event now, since the final exams for classes 1 to 9 are approaching and board exams for the remaining classes are already underway. Also, with the Election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in place, there might be restrictions on inviting political guests to choices in creative domains."