Tamil Nadu: Full, partial cancellation of express trains in November; check details here

CHENNAI: Several express trains through Tamil Nadu will be fully and partially cancelled, and have changes in their originating place, said a Southern Railway statement from the city.

- Train 16833 Mayiladuthurai-Tiruchchirappalli express leaving Mayiladuthurai at 8.05 am on November 23 and 25 is fully cancelled. Train 06880 Tiruchchirappalli-Karaikal leaving at 6:50 am and 8:35 am on and from November 1-30 (except Monday) will be short-terminated at Tiruvarur. The train will be partially cancelled between Tiruvarur and Karaikal.

- Train 06892 Tiruchchirappalli-Villupuram leaving Tiruchchirappalli at 6.00 pm on November 5 will be short terminated at Vriddhachalam. The train will be partially cancelled between Vriddhachalam and Villupuram.

- Train 06739 Karaikal-Tiruchchirappalli express leaving Karaikal at 2.55 pm on and from November 1-30 (except Monday) will originate from Tiruvarur at 11.30 am. Train 06457 Karaikal-Thanjavur special leaving Karaikal at 1 pm on and from November 1-30 (except Monday) will originate from Tiruvarur at 2.50 pm. The trains will be partially cancelled between Karaikal and Tiruvarur.

- Train 06891 Villupuram-Tiruchchirappalli express leaving Villupuram at 5.10 am on November 6 will originate from Vriddhachalam at 6 am. Trains will be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Vriddhachalam.

- Train 06689 Villupuram-Mayiladuthurai express leaving Villpuram at 6 am on November 6 will originate from Tiruthuraiyur at 6.19 am. Train will be partially cancelled between Villpuram and Tiruthuraiyur.

- Train 20606 Tiruchendur-Egmore express scheduled to leave Tiruchendur at 8.25 pm on November 5 will be re-scheduled to leave Tiruchendur at 10.35 pm (late by two hours 10 minutes). Train 22671 Egmore-Madurai Tejas express scheduled to leave Egmore at 6 am on November 6 will be re-scheduled to 7.35 am (late by one hour 35 minutes).

- Train 22672 Madurai-Egmore Tejas Express scheduled to leave Madurai at 3 pm on November 6 will be rescheduled to leave Madurai at 4 pm (late by one hour).