Tamil Nadu: Freshwater fish highly nutritious, say experts

TIRUCHY: Though technology and resources differ in marine fishing and inland fishing, most of the freshwater fish have nutrients beneficial for the consumer.

This has aided in the expansion of the freshwater aquaculture sector from small waterbodies like ponds, tanks, etc.

According to V Kalpana, a Tiruchy-based nutritionist, the freshwater fishes possess similar nutrient components that the sea foods have, and the people who consume them regularly have realised the health benefits, as they have even proved to extend the life span.

The freshwater fish has high omega-3 fatty acids on par with saltwater and helps in the reduction of cardiovascular diseases. These are also good for the skin.

“I recommend that people consume fish at least 2 to 3 times a week to ensure a healthy life,” Kalpana said.

Oily fish is claimed to help prevent a range of other health problems, from mental illness to blindness.

The following are some common freshwater fish and their nutrient content…

Viral fish

· Viral fish is an excellent source of protein, essential for muscle growth, repair, and overall body function.

· It contains omega-3 fatty acids like DHA and EPA, which are beneficial for heart health, brain function, and reducing inflammation.

· Good source of vitamin D, vitamin B12, iodine, selenium, and zinc, which are important for immune function, bone health, energy metabolism, and thyroid function

· Omega-3s can help lower blood pressure and triglycerides, reduce the risk of heart disease, support cognitive function, memory, and may reduce the risk of age-related cognitive decline, maintain good vision, and reduce inflammation in the body

· Low in calories and saturated fat, and high in protein, it can help with weight management by promoting satiety

Rohu fish

· Great source of high-quality protein, essential for muscle growth, repair, and overall body function.

· Contains omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to support heart health, reduce inflammation, and potentially improve brain function.

· Good source of vitamins A, B, and C, as well as minerals like vitamin D, calcium, iron, zinc, and magnesium.

· Can also contribute to improved vision, stronger bones, and a boosted immune system.

Catla fish

· Low in saturated fat. Catla fish is believed to reduce the risk of arthritis and help strengthen the joint bones

· Rich in Retinol, a type of vitamin A

· Omega-3 fats are believed to protect your skin from numerous skin conditions, such as eczema, psoriasis, and others

Mrigal fish:

· Good source of high-quality protein, which is essential for muscle building and repair.

· Contains various vitamins and minerals, including calcium, phosphorus, and iron, which are important for overall health.

· Rich in omega-3 fatty acids