Tamil Nadu: Four youths drown at Thalaiyuthu Falls near Oddanchatram; one still missing

According to a Daily Thanthi report, a group of 11 friends from Pallapatti had entered the forest area near the falls. While bathing, four of them — identified as Adil, Saddam Hussain, Ayaz and Bayaz — were swept away and drowned.

Rescue teams and police rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. Bodies of three youths have been recovered so far, while efforts are on to trace the fourth person who remains missing.