Tamil Nadu: Four youths drown at Thalaiyuthu Falls near Oddanchatram; one still missing

CHENNAI: Four youths from Karur district drowned while bathing at the Thalaiyuthu Falls near Oddanchatram in Dindigul district on Friday evening, despite restrictions in place due to safety concerns.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, a group of 11 friends from Pallapatti had entered the forest area near the falls. While bathing, four of them — identified as Adil, Saddam Hussain, Ayaz and Bayaz — were swept away and drowned.
Rescue teams and police rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. Bodies of three youths have been recovered so far, while efforts are on to trace the fourth person who remains missing.
Officials said Thalaiyuthu Falls, located near Viruppachi, is fed by surplus water released from the Parappalaru dam. The area is known for dangerous whirlpools and deep pits, and bathing has been strictly prohibited following several past fatalities. However, visitors continue to defy the ban, especially during summer as water flow remains steady.
Meanwhile, a video recorded by the victims on their mobile phone minutes before the incident has surfaced on social media and is being widely circulated.