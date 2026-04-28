Tamil Nadu: Four convicted in 2012 bonded labour case

CHENNAI: The Judicial Magistrate Court in Ambattur convicted and imposed a fine on four persons on April 16, in a bonded labour case arising from a 2012 rescue at Maruthi Brick Works in Bangarampettai, Tiruvallur district.
During an inspection on August 14, 2012, revenue officials found around 38 to 39 workers at the kiln, of whom seven, including Shankar, Murugammal, Ponniyammal, Valli, Jeyapal, Valliyappan and Anjali, belonged to the Scheduled Tribes identified as bonded labourers.
Hailing from the Gingee and Vandavasi regions, they had come after receiving an advance of Rs 20,000 and had been working for about four years. Though wages were said to be linked to the number of bricks produced, they were paid Rs 250 a week, with the remaining amount treated as deductions towards the advance.
The prosecution stated that the workers were housed on-site with restricted movement, and if they stepped out, they were accompanied by the supervisor or his family members. They were not allowed to leave as a family. Testimony also stated that a child in one of the families was engaged in work at the kiln and was not attending school.
Following the inspection, the Revenue Divisional Officer issued release certificates, cancelled the bonded debt and sent the workers back to their native places. An FIR was registered at the T7 Tank Factory police station the following day.
However, the final report was filed only in 2016, and the case was taken up for trial before the Ambattur court. The court found Saraswathi, her husband Ethiraj, accountant Asokan and supervisor Murugan guilty under IPC Sections 344 (wrongful confinement) and 374 (unlawful compulsory labour), along with Sections 16, 17 and 18 of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, and acquitted them of the charge under IPC 294 (b).
Advocate Prabhu said the case saw delays at multiple stages. "At that period, bonded labour cases were not given priority. Victims had returned to their native places and were not easily traceable. There were also transfers of officials involved in the investigation," he said, adding that while an investigation is expected to be completed within a few months, the final report was filed only after about four years, and the trial took place nearly a decade later.
He also noted that the penalties under the 1976 Act remain limited. "The fine prescribed is Rs 2,000 per section, which has not been revised since the law was enacted," he said, adding that provisions relating to trafficking were not invoked in this case at the time.
Each of the four accused was sentenced to remain in court custody till the end of the day and fined Rs 2,000 under each of the five sections, amounting to Rs 10,000 per person, with the total fine imposed at Rs 40,000.