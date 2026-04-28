Tamil Nadu: Four convicted in 2012 bonded labour case

During an inspection on August 14, 2012, revenue officials found around 38 to 39 workers at the kiln, of whom seven, including Shankar, Murugammal, Ponniyammal, Valli, Jeyapal, Valliyappan and Anjali, belonged to the Scheduled Tribes identified as bonded labourers.



Hailing from the Gingee and Vandavasi regions, they had come after receiving an advance of Rs 20,000 and had been working for about four years. Though wages were said to be linked to the number of bricks produced, they were paid Rs 250 a week, with the remaining amount treated as deductions towards the advance.



The prosecution stated that the workers were housed on-site with restricted movement, and if they stepped out, they were accompanied by the supervisor or his family members. They were not allowed to leave as a family. Testimony also stated that a child in one of the families was engaged in work at the kiln and was not attending school.