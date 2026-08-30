Tamil Nadu: Four children playing by roadside die after minivan runs over them

After leaving the goats to graze by the roadside, Anjammal and the children sat on a concrete structure along the road while the children played nearby. Meanwhile, she noticed a milk van travelling from Kollapatti towards Puthur at high speed, said the police.

Realising that the vehicle was approaching them uncontrollably, Anjammal immediately asked the children to move away. Two of the girls got up and ran, while Anjammal tried to move the others to safety, said the police.

However, before they could escape, the vanrammed into them and fled the scene.

The children and their grandmother sustained serious injuries. Nearby residents rescued them and rushed them to the Dindigul Government Hospital in two ambulances. However, four of the children, including Yogavarshini, died on the way. Anjammal remains under intensive treatment.

Meanwhile, the milk van driver, Saravanan (29), a resident of Kurundampatti, stopped the vehicle near his village and surrendered before the Vadamadurai police. Police arrested him and seized the vehicle.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.