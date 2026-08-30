Tamil Nadu: Four children playing by roadside die after minivan runs over them

DINDIGUL: In a tragic accident, four children, including three girls and a boy, belonging to the same family were killed after a milk van ran over them near Vadamadurai in Dindigul district on Sunday.
The children were playing by the roadside when the van allegedly rammed into them. Their grandmother, who also sustained serious injuries in the accident, is undergoing intensive treatment at the Dindigul Government Hospital.
The deceased were identified as Yogavarshini (11) and her younger sister Ananya (6), daughters of Nagaraj; Dhanushree (3), daughter of Jegatheesan; and Moshi Kiran (6), son of Chinnathambi.
According to police, Anjammal (60), wife of Palanichamy, and a resident of Kollapatti Samathuvapuram near Vadamadurai, had gone to Puthur-Kanavaimedu area around 2 p.m. on Sunday to graze goats. Six people, including her four grandchildren Yogavarshini, Ananya, Dhanushree and Moshi Kiran, had accompanied her.
After leaving the goats to graze by the roadside, Anjammal and the children sat on a concrete structure along the road while the children played nearby. Meanwhile, she noticed a milk van travelling from Kollapatti towards Puthur at high speed, said the police.
Realising that the vehicle was approaching them uncontrollably, Anjammal immediately asked the children to move away. Two of the girls got up and ran, while Anjammal tried to move the others to safety, said the police.
However, before they could escape, the vanrammed into them and fled the scene.
The children and their grandmother sustained serious injuries. Nearby residents rescued them and rushed them to the Dindigul Government Hospital in two ambulances. However, four of the children, including Yogavarshini, died on the way. Anjammal remains under intensive treatment.
Meanwhile, the milk van driver, Saravanan (29), a resident of Kurundampatti, stopped the vehicle near his village and surrendered before the Vadamadurai police. Police arrested him and seized the vehicle.
A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister expressed condolences to the families and relatives of the four children who died in the accident. He said he had ordered special treatment for Anjalaiyammal, who sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at the hospital.
The Chief Minister also ordered that Rs 3 lakh each be provided from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the families of the four deceased children and Rs 1 lakh to Anjalaiyammal, who sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.