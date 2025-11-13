Tamil Nadu forms commission to address honour killings

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government has formed a high-level Commission, under KN Basha, retired judge of Madras High court, to develop comprehensive recommendations for preventing honour killings across the state.

The move follows an announcement made by Chief Minister MK Stalin on the floor of the Legislative Assembly on 17 October this year.

As per a GO other members of the commission are V Palanikumar, a retired IAS officer and S Ramanathan, retired IPS officer.

According to the order, the Commission is mandated to:

Consult a broad range of stakeholders, including political parties, legal experts, social activists, affected families, and non-governmental organizations.

Meet with district-level officials such as district collectors, police officers, social welfare officers, and backward class officials to gather detailed data and insights.

Identify the root social and systemic causes behind honour killings in Tamil Nadu.

Review constitutional provisions, existing laws, and policies across India and other states related to honour crimes and propose an appropriate legal framework.

Recommend preventive measures and develop an action plan to raise public awareness aimed at stopping honour-based violence.

Submit a final report within three months with specific, actionable recommendations.

The G.O. emphasizes the state’s commitment to protecting individual rights and ending honour-based violence through systemic, legal, and community-level interventions.

Chief Minister Stalin had described the initiative as a crucial step to “uphold human dignity and ensure that no family suffers due to outdated social practices.”

The Commission will begin consultations immediately.