Tamil Nadu: Foresters try to rescue elephant trapped in slush

COIMBATORE: The forest department has taken efforts to rescue a female wild elephant trapped in slush at Kunderipallam dam in Erode district.
The elephant had strayed from the adjoining forest to drink water at the water spread area on Saturday (October 10) night when it became stuck in the slush.
Unable to free itself despite repeated attempts, the animal eventually lay exhausted in the mud, trumpeting in distress.
On receiving information from the public, a team of forest personnel and a veterinarian rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts.
“The elephant appeared weak, possibly due to an illness, and was unable to get up. It also appeared to have gone without food. We attempted to pull it out using ropes and a crane, but the machine itself became stuck in the slush, hampering the operation. Another crane was brought in to retrieve the stranded vehicle,” a forest department official said.
Meanwhile, news of the incident drew a crowd to the dam, with people gathering to watch the rescue operation.
Forest officials appealed to the public to stay away from the area to avoid obstructing the rescue efforts.