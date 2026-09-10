Tamil Nadu: Foresters initiate efforts to treat injured Bahubali

Identified by the forest department as MP 20TI, Bahubali frequently moves through the forest fringes in Mettupalayam and Sirumugai areas.

A few days ago, the elephant ventured out of the forest at around 2 a.m., prompting a team of frontline forest staff from the Sirumugai Forest Range to rush to the spot and take measures to drive it back into the forest.

During the operation, the forest staff noticed an injury near the rear body portion of the elephant.