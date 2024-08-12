Tamil Nadu food safety dept seizes 2 lakh kg of tobacco products

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department along with the state Health Department has seized 2,86,681 kg of tobacco products including pan masala and gutka so far.

These banned products worth Rs 20,91,19,478 have been seized and 17,481 shops have been sealed until now.

The Food Safety Department has also imposed a fine of Rs 33,28,13,200 on the owners, health minister Ma Subramanian said on Monday.

The Food Safety Department officials have inspected 8,66,619 shops and 32,404 shops were found selling banned substances like pan masala and gutka.

Addressing an oath ceremony on drug-free Tamil Nadu campaign, the minister said that the government aims to spread awareness against the use of narcotics.

The students of Madras University took an oath to abstain from drugs and another ceremony was held for the students to take the pledge at the Chennai Saidapet Government Model Higher Secondary School.

The minister stated that the government has been continuously working towards making Tamil Nadu a drug-free state and appealed to everyone to join hands in this effort.

"On August 10, 2022, a meeting was held under the leadership of the Chief Minister with district collectors and police officials, and various resolutions were passed to make Tamil Nadu a drug-free state. A pledge-taking ceremony was held in which over 30 lakh college students participated, creating a world record in the Asia Book of World Records. The same pledge-taking ceremony was held with 70 lakh students the following year," he said.

He added that this year, a pledge-taking ceremony was held today in 57,364 schools, including 37,592 government schools, 8,329 government-aided schools, and 11,443 private schools, with around 1 crore students participating.

The government is trying to prevent young people from drug abuse," the minister said.