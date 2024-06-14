Tamil Nadu food department warns ration shops against in-shop mandate for elders

CHENNAI: The food department has issued a warning to ration shops, against compelling individuals above 80 years of age to visit in-person to buy rationed products.

Action will be taken against employees who violate this and the public is encouraged to report any such instances to higher authorities.

The action comes in response to reports that the Food and Consumer Protection Department has mandated in-person visits for heads of households.

According to officials, a new regulation has been implemented across all 35,169 Fair Price Shops. Under this regulation, which came into effect in June, every family head or card member, including senior citizens aged 80 and above, must personally visit the shops to register their fingerprints or iris scans on biometric Point of Sale (PoS) devices in order to obtain essential goods.

(With inputs from Bureau)