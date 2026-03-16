Tamil Nadu: Flying squads seize over Rs one crore in cash, valuables in Western districts

COIMBATORE: Election flying squads seized over Rs one crore in unaccounted cash and valuables during vehicle checks across western districts on Monday, with the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the assembly elections.
In Coimbatore district, flying squads seized Rs 21 lakh in unaccounted cash during inspections at multiple locations aimed at preventing the distribution of money and gifts to voters. More than 90 flying squads have been deployed across the district’s ten assembly constituencies to monitor the movement of cash and valuables. Officials seize amounts exceeding Rs 50,000 if carried without valid documentation.
During the checks, officials also intercepted silver ornaments, wristwatches and other valuables worth about Rs six lakh that were being transported from Gujarat to Kerala without proper documents. The items were seized and handed over to the election authorities for further action.
In Krishnagiri district, flying squads seized Rs 13.81 lakh during vehicle inspections at Mathigiri bus stand, Bagalur near the Tamil Nadu–Karnataka border, and the Jujuvadi check-post.
Similarly, in Erode district, flying squads and static surveillance teams seized Rs 4.62 lakh in separate incidents in the Gobi and Modakurichi assembly segments.
In Tirupur district, officials seized nearly Rs 64 lakh in cash along with gift items during intensified checks. During one such inspection, officials intercepted a van travelling from Erode to Kudimangalam and found 100 sarees, 300 towels and 100 shawls intended for distribution to voters. The materials were seized and handed over to the election authorities.