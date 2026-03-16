Tamil Nadu: Flying squads seize over Rs one crore in cash, valuables in Western districts

In Coimbatore district, flying squads seized Rs 21 lakh in unaccounted cash during inspections at multiple locations aimed at preventing the distribution of money and gifts to voters. More than 90 flying squads have been deployed across the district’s ten assembly constituencies to monitor the movement of cash and valuables. Officials seize amounts exceeding Rs 50,000 if carried without valid documentation.

During the checks, officials also intercepted silver ornaments, wristwatches and other valuables worth about Rs six lakh that were being transported from Gujarat to Kerala without proper documents. The items were seized and handed over to the election authorities for further action.