Tamil Nadu: Flower prices climb ahead of Ayudha Pooja

CHENNAI: Driven by festival demand, flower prices have gone up at the Mattuthavani market in Madurai ahead of Ayudha Pooja and Saraswati Pooja on Monday (October 19).
According to a Daily Thanthi report, traders and the public thronged the market on Saturday (October 17) to buy flowers. Jasmine was being sold at Rs 1,800 per kg in the morning, before easing to Rs 1,500 later in the day. A trader said prices of jasmine could rise rapidly if the rain continues and cuts supply.
Prices had stayed low during the Tamil month of Purattasi, as there are no major festival days. They are now rising gradually as the festive season has begun and the rain is continuing.
Flowers grown in Madurai and neighbouring districts are brought to Mattuthavani and sent across Tamil Nadu. Some are also exported.
Arabian jasmine (Pichi): Rs 900 to Rs 1,000
Jasmine (Mullai): Rs 800 to Rs 900
Firecracker flower (Kanakambaram): Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800
Nerium Oleander: Rs 500 to Rs 600
Damask Rose: Rs 350 to Rs 400
Tuberose: Rs 300 to Rs 350
Chrysanthemum: Rs 200 to Rs 300
Bael leaves: Rs 200 to Rs 250
Sweet marjoram: Rs 200 to Rs 250
Cockscomb: Rs 120 to Rs 150
Marigold: Rs 80 to Rs 120
Holy basil: Rs 50 to Rs 70
Bermuda grass: Rs 50 to Rs 70
Lotus: Rs 20 to Rs 25 per flower