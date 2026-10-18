Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Flower prices climb ahead of Ayudha Pooja

Flowers grown in Madurai and neighbouring districts are brought to Mattuthavani and sent across Tamil Nadu. Some are also exported
Vendor selling different colour of roses at the flower market.
Vendor selling different colour of roses at the flower market.
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CHENNAI: Driven by festival demand, flower prices have gone up at the Mattuthavani market in Madurai ahead of Ayudha Pooja and Saraswati Pooja on Monday (October 19).

According to a Daily Thanthi report, traders and the public thronged the market on Saturday (October 17) to buy flowers. Jasmine was being sold at Rs 1,800 per kg in the morning, before easing to Rs 1,500 later in the day. A trader said prices of jasmine could rise rapidly if the rain continues and cuts supply.

Prices had stayed low during the Tamil month of Purattasi, as there are no major festival days. They are now rising gradually as the festive season has begun and the rain is continuing.

Flowers grown in Madurai and neighbouring districts are brought to Mattuthavani and sent across Tamil Nadu. Some are also exported.

PRICES OF FLOWERS (per kg)

Arabian jasmine (Pichi): Rs 900 to Rs 1,000

Jasmine (Mullai): Rs 800 to Rs 900

Firecracker flower (Kanakambaram): Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800

Nerium Oleander: Rs 500 to Rs 600

Damask Rose: Rs 350 to Rs 400

Tuberose: Rs 300 to Rs 350

Chrysanthemum: Rs 200 to Rs 300

Bael leaves: Rs 200 to Rs 250

Sweet marjoram: Rs 200 to Rs 250

Cockscomb: Rs 120 to Rs 150

Marigold: Rs 80 to Rs 120

Holy basil: Rs 50 to Rs 70

Bermuda grass: Rs 50 to Rs 70

Lotus: Rs 20 to Rs 25 per flower

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