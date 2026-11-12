Tamil Nadu floats Rs 52 crore tenders for shoes, socks, raincoats for government school students

How many raincoats will be purchased?

Tender worth Rs 3.32 crore has been issued for procuring 91,771 raincoats for students studying in government schools in hilly areas. The raincoats will be manufactured in cherry red colour and supplied in sizes of 28, 30, 32 and 34 inches.

The raincoats will be distributed to students in hilly areas across the districts of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Salem, Erode, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Theni, Tiruchy, Tirunelveli, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Vellore.