Tamil Nadu floats Rs 52 crore tenders for shoes, socks, raincoats for government school students

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued four tenders worth a total of Rs 52.05 crore for procuring shoes, socks, raincoats and woollen sweaters to be distributed free of cost to government school students for the 2027-28 academic year, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The tenders have been issued by the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, which functions under the School Education Department.
The first tender, worth Rs 37.24 crore, is for procuring shoes for government school students.
The second tender has been issued for socks to be provided along with the shoes, at an estimated cost of Rs 9.7 crore.
Tender worth Rs 3.32 crore has been issued for procuring 91,771 raincoats for students studying in government schools in hilly areas. The raincoats will be manufactured in cherry red colour and supplied in sizes of 28, 30, 32 and 34 inches.
The raincoats will be distributed to students in hilly areas across the districts of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Dindigul, Salem, Erode, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Theni, Tiruchy, Tirunelveli, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Vellore.
The government also plans to provide woollen sweaters to students studying in hilly areas where temperatures are low. A fourth tender, worth Rs 2.42 crore, has been issued for their procurement.