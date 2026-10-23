Tamil Nadu fixes Rs 15L cap for MLAs’ cars, to use GeM portal

"The budget for MLAs is Rs 15 lakh, while it has been fixed at Rs 25 lakh for Ministers, the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker, the Leader of Opposition and the Chief Government Whip. The vehicles shall comply with BS-VI emission norms and be procured through the Union government's GeM portal," the order said.

The government has also specified the procedure for surrendering vehicles when elected representatives or office-bearers vacate their positions. If an Assembly constituency falls vacant due to the death, resignation, or disqualification of its representative, the MLA or their kin must surrender the vehicle to the respective District Collector.

Similarly, if the offices of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Leader of Opposition or Chief Government Whip fall vacant due to death, removal, resignation or disqualification, the vehicle must be surrendered to the Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat.