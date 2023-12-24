Begin typing your search...

According to sources, more than a hundred fishing boats were anchored at Pampan Harbour on Rameswaram Island when the fire broke out.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|24 Dec 2023 4:34 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-24 05:09:25.0  )
Rameswaram: Fishing boat anchored in Pamban go up in flames
The fishing boat up in flames. (Photo: ANI)

RAMANATHAPURAM:A fishing boat belonging to Colins anchored at Rameswaram's Pamban caught fire on Sunday morning.

According to sources, more than a hundred fishing boats were anchored at Pampan Harbour on Rameswaram Island when the fire broke out.

As the boat caught fire, some fishermen rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

However, the boat worth about 90 lakhs was completely gutted in the fire.

Initial reports suggest that the fire might be caused by electrical leakage. The police have started the investigation, and further details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

