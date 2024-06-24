Tamil Nadu fishermen to strike work as Sri Lankan Navy arrests 22, impounds three trawlers

MADURAI: The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 22 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized three mechanised fishing trawlers on the charges of unlawful poaching in their territorial waters early on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu fisheries officials said the arrested fishermen hailed from Rameswaram, Mandapam, and Thangachimadam coastal areas in Ramanathapuram district.

As many as 507 mechanised fishing boats had set sail into the sea on Saturday morning after getting tokens from the fisheries department.

Among them, the Sri Lankan Navy detained three trawlers with registration IND-TN-10-MM 84, IND-TN-10-MM 88, and IND-TN-10-MM 340 on the alleged charges of indulging in illegal poaching in the high seas off the Delft Island in Jaffna.

The arrested fishermen, the confiscated trawlers, and the catch were taken to the Kankesanthurai harbour before being handed over to the fisheries officials at Myliddy for onward legal proceedings.

Condemning the Sri Lankan Navy, fellow fishermen of Rameswaram decided to go on strike urging the release of those detained.

Several resolutions were passed during a meeting convened by VP Sesuraja, president, Traditional Indian Fishermen Welfare Association in Rameswaram on Sunday.

Central and State governments should hold talks with Sri Lankan government for the release of the fishermen.

Sesuraja urged the authorities to ensure the retrieval of rights to fish in Katchatheevu, the traditional fishing ground.

The Sri Lankan Navy in its official website said it conducted a special operation to chase away Indian poaching trawlers from Lankan waters in the dark hours of June 22 and wee hours of June 23.

The operation led to the seizure of three Indian trawlers and the apprehension of 22 Indian fishermen.

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 204 Indian fishermen and seized a total of 27 Indian poaching trawlers in Sri Lankan waters so far, this year.