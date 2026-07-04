Tamil Nadu fishermen held by SL officials returned safe

CHENNAI: Six fishermen from Rameswaram, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard returned to Chennai on Thursday (July 2). The fishermen had ventured into the sea from Mandapam in a mechanised boat on February 19.
While fishing in the middle of the sea, the Sri Lankan Coast Guard patrol intercepted them, and arrested them as they had crossed into Sri Lankan waters.
Their mechanised boat and fishing nets were seized, after which they were produced before a court in Sri Lanka and lodged in prison. Following their arrest, their families requested the Central and State governments to secure their release.
With the help of Indian Embassy officials in Sri Lanka, all six fishermen were released from prison, and handed over to the Indian officials. As the fishermen did not have passports, the embassy issued emergency certificates to facilitate their return to India and also arranged their flight tickets.
The fishermen reached the city airport on an Indigo flight from Sri Lanka on Thursday night. Officials from the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department received them at the airport and arranged transport to their native places in Rameswaram.