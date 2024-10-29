Tamil Nadu fishermen association appeals to PM to find solution

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu Fishermen Association appealed to the Prime Minister to immediately intervene and solve the frequent arrest of fishermen by Sri Lanka and initiate a permanent solution to ensure their livelihood.

According to the Tamil Nadu Meenavar Peravai, General Secretary and president of Tamil Nadu Mechanised Boat Owners Association, A Thojudeen, the livelihood of Tamil Nadu fishermen is under threat as frequent arrest incidents take place even after a new government is formed in Sri Lanka.

“Since the Sri Lankan government is in the practice of nationalising the seized Tamil Nadu mechanised boats, we are living in a fearful state and so it is the union government to assure safety to all our fishermen and prevent the frequent arrest through immediate diplomatic talks,” he said in the petition send to the Prime Minister.

“Even a month after the new government in Lanka was formed, we find there is no sign of talks between the two countries,” he said.

He appealed to the Prime Minister should immediately talk for the fishermen with Sri Lanka and retrieve the boats seized by the island nation.