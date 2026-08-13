Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Srinath to visit Delhi over fishermen arrests by Sri Lankan Navy

On the demand of Thoothukudi mechanized boat fishermen to grant permission for deep-sea fishing, the Minister responded that this request too has been included in the Fisheries Department's demand for grants, and an announcement regarding it will be made during the session. Regarding the water scarcity issue in Thoothukudi, the Minister assured, "The drinking water issue in Thoothukudi will be completely resolved within a couple of days," adding that repair works are underway for damaged water pipelines in certain areas, and regular water supply has already resumed in several locations.

This comes after the Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday arrested nine fishermen from Rameswaram and seized their boat for allegedly fishing across the border near Katchatheevu. According to the Coastal Security Group police, the group was part of a larger contingent of 297 fishing boats that had set out from the Rameswaram Port on August 12 after being issued formal fishing permits.

The seized vessel, registered as IND TN 10 MM 329, is owned by P Wellington, a resident of Thangachimadam Raja Nagar. The nine arrested fishermen have been identified as J Janathan (45), A Anthony Pichai (38), K Vellaichamy (51), M Prabhu (43), Arogya Jeniston (25), P Stevin (30), M Donbosco (55), V Arogya Devin (31), and Subbaiah (52). Following the arrest, the fishermen were taken to the Thalaimannar Naval Camp by the Sri Lankan Navy for further questioning.