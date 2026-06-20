Tamil Nadu | First transfer counselling, then hiring: Professors

Professors pointed out that transfer counselling, which was severely disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been conducted only in the past three academic years.

Noting that the permanent faculty recruitment has been halted since 2015, teacher representatives said that it had resulted in acute staff shortages in several departments, with some functioning with only one permanent professor. Such faculty members have been unable to secure transfers to date, they added.

They noted that professors of departments with less than 50% sanctioned staff strength and colleges that depend on guest lecturers have also been denied transfers on the grounds of faculty shortage.