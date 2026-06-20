Tamil Nadu | First transfer counselling, then hiring: Professors

CHENNAI: With the Tamil Nadu government expected to begin recruitment of 2,708 permanent professors for government arts and science colleges, teachers have urged the government to conduct transfer counselling this year in a manner that benefits those who have been denied transfers for several years.
Professors pointed out that transfer counselling, which was severely disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been conducted only in the past three academic years.
Noting that the permanent faculty recruitment has been halted since 2015, teacher representatives said that it had resulted in acute staff shortages in several departments, with some functioning with only one permanent professor. Such faculty members have been unable to secure transfers to date, they added.
They noted that professors of departments with less than 50% sanctioned staff strength and colleges that depend on guest lecturers have also been denied transfers on the grounds of faculty shortage.
However, with the government now planning to recruit, they argued that staff shortage should no longer be cited as a reason for refusing transfers.
They urged the government to permit transfers against all vacant posts without imposing restrictive conditions. In departments facing shortages, they suggested that transferred professors could be relieved only after newly recruited members assume charge.
They also sought a resolution to the long-pending issue of restrictions on transfers within the same city.