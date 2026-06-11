Tamil Nadu: Farmers want Delta region declared drought-hit

Mettur reservoir is customarily opened on June 12 annually and shut on January 28. The release is subject to the storage level. Only when the level is above 100 feet, and 90 feet in rare instances, would the dam be opened. On Wednesday, the level in Mettur stood at 79.69 feet, and the storage was just 41.648 TMC.



In the last few years, with prompt release from Mettur, Delta farmers have achieved up to 6.31 lakh acres of kuruvai harvest. Farmers depending on river irrigation are now grief-stricken as kuruvai cultivation has become difficult this year.



In such a scenario, the farmers who were sceptical about the water release due to poor storage in the reservoir quit kuruvai, while those dependent on borewells commenced cultivation across the region. Officials claim kuruvai cultivation would reach at least 3.50 lakh acres this year, but the farmers claimed that the irrigation through the borewells was affected by the frequent power cuts. This resulted in the withering of kuruvai crops in several areas across the region.



"The unscheduled power cuts and failure in release of water from Mettur would result in at least 2 lakh acres less this year, and this would affect paddy production at least to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore. This would certainly affect the farmers and the farm labourers," said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.