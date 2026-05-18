Tamil Nadu: Farmers urge new government to continue separate agri budget

"Initially, the officials convened meetings across the state separately and used to get the inputs from the farmers, as we could give proper inputs for the priority demand. We were also allowed to express our views without any hesitation, and handpicked leaders from farmers' associations are invited to Chennai to take part in a meeting before finalising the proposals for the agri budget," said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.



Vimalnathan suggested that the meetings can be conducted at least region-wise due to the shortage of time. "The region-wise meeting with the farmers could help the officials and the government to concentrate on the region-wise priorities in the budget, and so, it is necessary to convene a meeting with the farmers before presenting the agri budget," he stressed.



However, PR Pandian, president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association, said that the exclusive agri budget never supports the farmers as the State government is dependent on the Centre, which allocates funds. "So, the first priority for the new government is to get the due funds for the state. The State government should also fulfil the promise of Rs 3,500 per quintal of paddy and Rs 4,500 per ton of sugarcane, which would help the farmers to a large extent," Pandian said.