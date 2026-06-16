Tamil Nadu farmers to take anti-Mekedatu protest to Delhi, plan to besiege Jal Shakti HQ on July 23

TIRUCHY: Intensifying their opposition to Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project, Tamil Nadu farmers have announced a protest march and siege of the Central Water Resources Department headquarters in New Delhi on July 23, demanding that the Union government reject the project.
The decision was taken at the state committee meeting of the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association held in Tiruvarur on Monday. The association also urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to initiate legal measures to prevent the construction of the dam, which it claimed would severely affect the Cauvery Delta region.
Addressing reporters after the meeting, association general secretary PR Pandian alleged that Karnataka was proceeding with the project despite the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's directions that no dam should be constructed at Mekedatu without Tamil Nadu's consent.
He said Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had announced plans to construct the dam, prepared a project report and allocated funds for it. Pandian further alleged that the Karnataka government had approached the Union Jal Shakti Ministry seeking approval for the project.
“The farmers from various organisations across Tamil Nadu will participate in the July 23 protest in Delhi demanding that the Centre reject Karnataka’s Mekedatu proposal,” he said.
The association expressed concern that the project, if implemented, would adversely impact water availability in Tamil Nadu and threaten agriculture in the Cauvery Delta districts.
Pandian also said farmers were expecting an announcement on a revised crop loan waiver during the upcoming Assembly session, fulfilling the poll promise of a complete waiver.
The meeting also passed a resolution condemning the proposed hydrocarbon exploration project by Indian Oil Corporation off the coast of Parangipettai.