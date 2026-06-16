Tamil Nadu farmers to take anti-Mekedatu protest to Delhi, plan to besiege Jal Shakti HQ on July 23

The decision was taken at the state committee meeting of the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association held in Tiruvarur on Monday. The association also urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to initiate legal measures to prevent the construction of the dam, which it claimed would severely affect the Cauvery Delta region.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, association general secretary PR Pandian alleged that Karnataka was proceeding with the project despite the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's directions that no dam should be constructed at Mekedatu without Tamil Nadu's consent.