Tamil Nadu: Farmers seek MSP for maize as prices fall

They said that the prices of maize have gone down due to various reasons. They claimed that the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices had fixed an MSP of Rs 2,400 per quintal of maize during the 2025-26 kharif season, but the traders have been demanding a lower MSP than the actual one announced by the CACP.

The farmers who carried the harvested maize spilled them on the road and raised slogans in support of their demand. They also demanded a fair MSP to ensure the livelihood of the farmers who cultivate maize.