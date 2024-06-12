Tamil Nadu farmers oppose Karnataka’s Somanna as MoS for Jal Shakti

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin should unzip his mouth on the Cauvery issue and get the due share of water from Karnataka, said PR Pandian, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association on Tuesday.

Pandian told reporters that the Tamil Nadu farmers condemn the NDA government for making Somanna from Karnataka as the Minister of State for Jal Sakthi.

“By allotting the ministry to the person belonging to Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been creating unrest among the Southern states and we request the Prime Minister to reconsider the ministry for Somanna,” Pandian said. Pandian asked CM Stalin to open his mouth on the Cauvery issue and initiate steps to get the due share of water from Karnataka.

Act on Cauvery, CM urged

“Since, Modi failed to consider the farmers, he has formed a minority government. Similar situation would prevail in Tamil Nadu during the Assembly polls in 2026. So, the Chief Minister should prepare himself for the defeat or change his stand on the Cauvery issue and act promptly in favour of the farmers,” Pandian warned.

P Ayyakannu, state president of Thennidiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam said, the Tamil Nadu should get Rs 1 lakh crore as a crop loss compensation from Karnataka as the state farmers lost crops due to water scarcity created by Karnataka. “We will organise a mega rally in front of the Parliament soon in which the farmers from various states will join us”, Ayyakannu added.

Earlier, farmers rally appealing justice for Cauvery Delta farmers, which commenced from Poompuhar on Monday reached Thanjavur on Tuesday and culminated in Tiruchy. On reaching the Grand Anicut, the farmers worshiped at Anjaneyar temple there and paid a floral tribute at the Kollidam river.