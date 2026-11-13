Tamil Nadu farmers get relief as Centre eases ID rule for crop insurance

The Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department said the relaxations followed representations by the state government, which took up the issue with the Centre after farmers reported problems registering on the National Crop Insurance Portal.

Under the requirements introduced from the 2026-27 Samba season, landowners had to provide a Farmer ID, while tenant cultivators were required to obtain Aadhaar-based OTP consent from landowners. The conditions had created difficulties for landowners in town panchayat and municipal areas, urban fringes and hill regions, as well as tenant farmers cultivating private and temple-owned land.