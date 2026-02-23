Tamil Nadu: Farmer trampled by wild jumbo in Erode

The deceased, identified as Madevasamy, hailed from Kadubasuvanmalam village in the Germalam forest range. He had been keeping watch over harvested maize stocked behind his farmhouse when the incident occurred around 10 p.m.

According to officials, a wild elephant strayed out of the nearby forest and entered his farm under the cover of darkness. Unaware of the animal’s presence, Madevasamy was caught off guard when the elephant suddenly charged at him. In a violent attack, the animal reportedly lifted him with its trunk, flung him to the ground and trampled him. He died on the spot due to severe injuries.