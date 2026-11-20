The farmers, who raised slogans against the Supreme Court during the meeting chaired by Thanjavur Collector R Revathi, walked out of the hall and staged a demonstration, also condemning the Karnataka government’s move to construct the Mekedatu dam.

They said Tamil Nadu had filed two petitions seeking the release of its due share of 11.719 TMC of Cauvery water through Biligundlu. However, the Supreme Court dismissed both petitions, citing Karnataka’s affidavit that it released 404.25 TMC to Tamil Nadu and could not release more water because of drought conditions in the state.