TIRUCHY: Farmers from Thanjavur on Friday staged a protest after walking out of a grievance redressal meeting, condemning the Supreme Court’s dismissal of two petitions filed by Tamil Nadu seeking its due share of Cauvery water, charging that Tamil Nadu didn't present its argument forcefully.
The farmers, who raised slogans against the Supreme Court during the meeting chaired by Thanjavur Collector R Revathi, walked out of the hall and staged a demonstration, also condemning the Karnataka government’s move to construct the Mekedatu dam.
They said Tamil Nadu had filed two petitions seeking the release of its due share of 11.719 TMC of Cauvery water through Biligundlu. However, the Supreme Court dismissed both petitions, citing Karnataka’s affidavit that it released 404.25 TMC to Tamil Nadu and could not release more water because of drought conditions in the state.
Terming the verdict unacceptable, the farmers alleged that the Tamil Nadu government had failed to provide adequate legal inputs to the court. They said more than seven lakh acres of samba and thalady crops had begun to wither due to poor water availability. They urged the State government to recommend that the Centre constitute an expert committee to assess the ground situation and declare the delta region drought-hit.
Meanwhile, farmers’ associations also condemned the dismissal of Tamil Nadu’s petitions. Farmer leader PR Pandian urged the State government to initiate legal proceedings against the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), backed by proper legal arguments. He also called on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to convene an all-party meeting and consult stakeholders to discuss the issue.
PS Masilamani, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, said the association had decided to organise a statewide protest demanding that the Centre declare the delta region drought-hit.