Tamil Nadu faces tri burden of obesity, anaemia and metabolic disorders: Apollo report

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s major cities are witnessing a sharp and simultaneous rise in obesity, anaemia and metabolic disorders, with large-scale health screenings indicating a significant and largely undetected public health burden across age groups, according to the latest Health of the Nation 2026 report released by Apollo Hospitals.
The report, released on World Health Day, is based on over three million preventive health assessments conducted across Apollo’s hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, diagnostics centres and wellness facilities in 2025. The analysis draws on de-identified electronic medical records, structured clinical evaluations, AI-driven risk stratification and follow-up data, offering a comprehensive picture of emerging health risks in India.
City-wise data highlights the scale of the challenge in Tamil Nadu. In Chennai, 77 per cent of those screened are obese, 38 per cent anaemic, 26 per cent hypertensive and 25 per cent diabetic. Madurai records the highest diabetes prevalence among the cities studied at 36 per cent, along with 83 per cent obesity and 26 per cent hypertension. Tiruchy reports 34 per cent diabetes, 84 per cent obesity, the highest among the listed cities, and 32 per cent anaemia.
Comparative data from other urban centres underscores that the problem is widespread but varies in intensity: Hyderabad reports 25 per cent diabetes and 81 per cent obesity; Bengaluru shows relatively lower diabetes at 17 per cent and anaemia at 14 per cent; Delhi-NCR records 81 per cent obesity, while Mumbai reports 16 per cent diabetes but a high 82 per cent obesity rate.
The report notes that such risks are no longer confined to older populations. Across India, two in three young adults are already at risk of non-communicable diseases, while in working populations, nearly half have prediabetes or diabetes and 8 in 10 are overweight. Early screening among individuals aged 17–25 found that two in three had at least one underlying health risk.
Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Founder-Chairman, Apollo Hospitals, said, “The true strength of a nation depends on the well-being of its people… Genuine health is personal, proactive, and highly precise.”
The findings also highlight that multiple risk factors frequently coexist within individuals, often without symptoms. More than half of those assessed had abnormal cholesterol levels, while nearly seven in 10 were deficient in Vitamin D and close to half had low Vitamin B12. Nearly two-thirds of individuals under 30 showed poor strength, flexibility or balance, indicating early decline in physical fitness.
The report cautions that conventional diagnostics may not detect early disease. Among individuals with fatty liver confirmed through ultrasound, 74 per cent had normal liver enzyme levels, while 45 per cent of asymptomatic individuals undergoing coronary calcium scoring showed early atherosclerosis.
Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals, said, “Healthy longevity is not a matter of chance, it requires early, continuous action. The right health check at the right time can detect heart disease and cancer at Stage 1.”
Gender-specific findings show that women continue to face a significant but often undetected health burden, including anaemia and rising central obesity with age. The report notes that breast cancer is being detected earlier in India, with a mean age of 51, and that structured screening is critical for early diagnosis.
Dr. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, said, “Women in India continue to carry a significant health burden that often goes undetected.”
The report underscores a consistent pattern: health risks are emerging earlier, progressing silently and spanning multiple conditions simultaneously. It calls for a shift from symptom-led care to predictive, preventive and continuous healthcare, with sustained follow-up shown to improve outcomes, including 56 per cent improvement in hypertension and 34 per cent in diabetes among those who adhered to care plans.
- Health of the Nation 2026 report by Apollo Hospitals based on 3 million+ assessments
- Tamil Nadu cities show high, overlapping health risks
- Chennai: 77% obese, 38% anaemic, 26% hypertensive, 25% diabetic
- Madurai: 36% diabetes (highest), 83% obesity
- Tiruchy: 34% diabetes, 84% obesity (highest), 32% anaemia
- Across India: 2 in 3 young adults at risk of NCDs
- Nearly half of working population has prediabetes/diabetes; 8 in 10 overweight
- Vitamin D deficiency (~70%) and B12 deficiency (nearly 50%) widespread
- 74% with fatty liver show normal routine tests; 45% show early heart risk despite no symptoms
- Follow-up care improves outcomes: 56% hypertension, 34% diabetes improvement
- Shift needed from reactive to preventive and predictive healthcare.