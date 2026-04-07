Tamil Nadu faces tri burden of obesity, anaemia and metabolic disorders: Apollo report

The report, released on World Health Day, is based on over three million preventive health assessments conducted across Apollo’s hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, diagnostics centres and wellness facilities in 2025. The analysis draws on de-identified electronic medical records, structured clinical evaluations, AI-driven risk stratification and follow-up data, offering a comprehensive picture of emerging health risks in India.

City-wise data highlights the scale of the challenge in Tamil Nadu. In Chennai, 77 per cent of those screened are obese, 38 per cent anaemic, 26 per cent hypertensive and 25 per cent diabetic. Madurai records the highest diabetes prevalence among the cities studied at 36 per cent, along with 83 per cent obesity and 26 per cent hypertension. Tiruchy reports 34 per cent diabetes, 84 per cent obesity, the highest among the listed cities, and 32 per cent anaemia.

Comparative data from other urban centres underscores that the problem is widespread but varies in intensity: Hyderabad reports 25 per cent diabetes and 81 per cent obesity; Bengaluru shows relatively lower diabetes at 17 per cent and anaemia at 14 per cent; Delhi-NCR records 81 per cent obesity, while Mumbai reports 16 per cent diabetes but a high 82 per cent obesity rate.