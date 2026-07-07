Tamil Nadu extends tenure of Special Officers in rural local bodies by six months

According to an ordinance issued by the government, the tenure of the existing Special Officers, which expired on July 5, 2026, has been extended to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of rural local bodies.

Officials said the extension applies to 28 districts, excluding Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi, where local body elections have already been conducted.