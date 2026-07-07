Tamil Nadu extends tenure of Special Officers in rural local bodies by six months

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has extended the tenure of Special Officers administering rural local bodies in 28 districts by six months.
According to an ordinance issued by the government, the tenure of the existing Special Officers, which expired on July 5, 2026, has been extended to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of rural local bodies.
Officials said the extension applies to 28 districts, excluding Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi, where local body elections have already been conducted.
The extension covers 9,624 village panchayats, 314 panchayat unions and 28 district panchayats across the State.
Under the existing arrangement, Block Development Officers (Village Panchayats) function as Special Officers for village panchayats, while Assistant Directors (Panchayats/Audit) serve as Special Officers for panchayat unions.
At the district level, Additional Directors, Additional Collectors, Joint Directors and Project Directors have been appointed as Special Officers to administer district panchayats.