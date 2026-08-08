Tamil Nadu Express enters 51st year, passengers celebrate

The train service was launched on August 7, 1976, and initially operated three times a week. It was converted into a daily service in 1988.

As part of the 50th anniversary celebrations, the front portion of the train was decorated with flowers and the entrances to the coaches were adorned with decorations and messages marking the milestone. A cake was cut in the presence of the loco pilot and sweets were distributed.

The Tamil Nadu Express currently operates with modern LHB coaches. The train leaves Chennai Central at 10 pm every day and reaches Delhi at 6.30 am on the third day. In the return direction, it departs Delhi at 9.05 pm and reaches Chennai Central at 6.15 am on the third day.

The train covers 2,182 km in 32 hours and 40 minutes, connecting southern and northern India.

The train has only one halt in Tamil Nadu — Chennai Central, from where it originates. Passengers have urged the railway authorities to introduce additional stops in Tamil Nadu.

The service has undergone several changes and developments over the years. It has now entered its 51st year.