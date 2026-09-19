Tamil Nadu explores KMUT template for Annapoorni scheme rollout

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government is exploring the rules and guidelines of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme to implement the Annapoorni Super Six (ASS) scheme, which was announced by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and is scheduled to be launched during the ensuing Pongal festival in January.
The Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department is the nodal department for implementing the ASS scheme.
In his Assembly announcement, the Chief Minister had said the scheme will initially be launched with a subsidy for three LPG cylinders, and eligible families, with an annual income of up to Rs 2.5 lakh, will receive the cost of three LPG cylinders every year under a reimbursement model.
"The department is preparing the Government Order to implement the scheme. The government is exploring the rules and guidelines of the KMUT scheme, which seem to be similar to those of the Annapoorni Super Six scheme," an official said.
"The scheme will be implemented through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) method, under which the subsidy amount will be credited to the beneficiaries' bank accounts. Around 1.30 crore families are expected to benefit from the scheme. The government will allocate Rs 4,000 crore for the scheme," the official added.
Targeting 1.31 crore women across the State, the DMK government had implemented the KMUT scheme under which Rs 1,000 per month was paid to beneficiaries.
"In the same way, the cost of three gas cylinders will be credited to 1.30 crore beneficiaries in intervals," an official said.