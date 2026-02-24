Tamil Nadu experiences hot weather ahead of summer, Erode records 100°F

CHENNAI: Even before the onset of summer, temperatures have begun rising sharply across Tamil Nadu, with Erode recording a maximum of 100 degrees Fahrenheit the first such instance this year in the State.
Weather experts have warned that temperatures are likely to remain above normal until March 7, said a Maalaimalar report.
After experiencing dense fog and cooler nights over the past few months, including in Chennai, the State is now witnessing a steady spike in daytime temperatures. Over the last two days, the heat has intensified, with scorching conditions prevailing from 9 am to 6 pm. The impact has been particularly severe between 12 noon and 4 pm.
Motorists, children and the elderly have been struggling to cope with the harsh sun.
Meteorologists attribute the rising heat to dry winds from the sea and prevailing dry atmospheric conditions. They cautioned that temperatures are expected to stay above normal levels in the coming days, raising concerns as summer has not yet officially begun.