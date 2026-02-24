Tamil Nadu experiences hot weather ahead of summer, Erode records 100°F

Weather experts have warned that temperatures are likely to remain above normal until March 7, said a Maalaimalar report.

After experiencing dense fog and cooler nights over the past few months, including in Chennai, the State is now witnessing a steady spike in daytime temperatures. Over the last two days, the heat has intensified, with scorching conditions prevailing from 9 am to 6 pm. The impact has been particularly severe between 12 noon and 4 pm.