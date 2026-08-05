Tamil Nadu: Expect mild showers in 11 districts, including Chennai, till August 9

CHENNAI: Eleven districts across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and its neighbouring districts, as well as the Ghat regions, are expected to witness moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph in isolated areas until August 7. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), moderate rain will persist over the northern districts of Tamil Nadu through August 9.
The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40–50 km/h over The Nilgiris and the Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Theni, and Tirunelveli districts over the next couple of days.
Additionally, moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph is likely in the remaining Western Ghat districts, as well as Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Madurai, Puducherry, and Karaikal until August 7, said RMC.
On August 8 and 9, moderate rain is expected to continue across the Western Ghat districts, as well as Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Madurai, and Puducherry.
In Chennai, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will dip to 25 degrees Celsius. Sky conditions are likely to remain partly cloudy on August 6.
During the overnight hours on Tuesday, the city experienced light to moderate rainfall. On Wednesday, the highest rainfall was recorded at Korattur, Manali New Town, and Pallikaranai, with 7 cm each. Medavakkam, Madipakkam, and Nerkundram