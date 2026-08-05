Tamil Nadu: Expect mild showers in 11 districts, including Chennai, till August 9

The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40–50 km/h over The Nilgiris and the Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Theni, and Tirunelveli districts over the next couple of days.

Additionally, moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40–50 kmph is likely in the remaining Western Ghat districts, as well as Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Madurai, Puducherry, and Karaikal until August 7, said RMC.