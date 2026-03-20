Tamil Nadu: Exams for classes 1-9 likely to begin from April 6; 45-day summer holidays

CHENNAI: The annual examinations for classes 1-9 are likely to be held between April 6 and 16 in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, according to a Thanthi TV report.
The School Education Department is yet to issue a circular in this regard.
If the exams end on April 16, the summer holidays for students of these classes will likely be from April 17 to May 31, the report added.
Earlier, the exams were scheduled from April 10 to April 24. However, as many schools will be used as polling stations, the department has reportedly decided to advance exams.