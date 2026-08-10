Tamil Nadu: Ex-president of Kongudipatti panchayat killed

It is said that on Monday, Nagaraj, a former panchayat president of Kongudipatti near Iluppur in Pudukkottai, went to drop his wife, a teacher, to the school in Iluppur. After dropping her in the school, Nagaraj was returning home.

When he was nearing Pakkudi-Periya Kudumbam Patti road, he was stopped by an unidentified gang and was attacked with lethal weapons, in which Nagaraj sustained severe injuries and fell dead.