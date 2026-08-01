Tamil Nadu: Environment groups seek suspension of work, panel revamp

In a representation submitted to Rural Development and Water Resources Minister N Anand, Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar, Public Works Department Secretary R Selvaraj and Water Resources Department Principal Secretary Satyabrata Sahoo, the Save Nemmeli Marshlands Collective sought an independent and comprehensive review of the project's feasibility.

The collective said the government-appointed committee, headed by the Chief Engineer (Chennai Region) of the WRD, was examining project documents prepared by the same department. It argued that such an arrangement undermines the credibility and impartiality of the review since the WRD is also the project proponent.

The organisations urged the government to reconstitute the committee by including independent experts, traditional ecological knowledge holders, and representatives of coastal and tribal fishing communities.