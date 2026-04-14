Tamil Nadu: Enrolment target 4 L or more for 2026-27, says a government school teacher

In March, admissions in State-run schools began, with teachers actively creating awareness for the same. “Last year, there were more than 4 lakh admissions.

We anticipate more or an equal number this year as well. Despite election duty, teachers have also been involved in enrolment,” said a government school teacher in Chennai.

“Taking note of our work, the Director of Elementary Education has appreciated a government school teacher.” To encourage teachers, the department has assured to award them if more admissions are done this year. Meanwhile, parents can apply for seats in private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act from April 20 till May 18 through rte.tnschools.gov.in.