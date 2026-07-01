Tamil Nadu: Engineering rank list released; experts expect cut-off to dip this year

S Akshitha of Dharmapuri topped the rank list, followed by A Rohith Balan of Tiruppur in second place and A Vengada Krishnan of Namakkal in third.

Under the 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students, ST Devadharshini of Salem secured the first rank, K Pugazhesh of Tiruchy stood second, and R Janarthanan of Tiruvannamalai secured the third rank.

The number of students scoring a perfect cut-off of 200 fell sharply from 141 last year to 52 this year. Likewise, the number of students with a 199 cut-off declined from 717 to 212, while those scoring 198 dropped from 2,511 to 949.