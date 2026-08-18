Tamil Nadu: Engineering loses sheen with 4% less takers this year

CHENNAI: Engineering counselling in Tamil Nadu has recorded a 4.45% decline in the number of students joining BE and B Tech courses after the completion of the second round, compared with the corresponding stage last year.
A total of 28,979 students secured seats in the first round, while 59,951 students were allotted seats in the second round. Together, 88,930 students have secured seats through the first two rounds of counselling.
At the end of the second round last year, 48.71% of students had joined engineering courses. This year, the proportion of students joining engineering courses is 4.45 percentage points lower.
Computer Science Engineering and other computer-related programmes continue to be the preferred choices among students. Most seats in the four Anna University campus colleges have also been filled during the counselling process.
Meanwhile, choice filling for the third round of engineering counselling began on Monday and will remain open until 5 pm tomorrow (August 19). Students with a general rank between 1,31,094 and 2,33,812 are eligible to participate in the third round. A total of 1,02,719 students are eligible, with cut-offs ranging from 135.50 to 77.50.
Students who receive provisional allotments through upward movement in the third round can join their allotted colleges on or before August 27 (Thursday).Registration for supplementary counselling also began on Monday.
Students who cleared Class 12 through supplementary exams, and those who missed the regular counselling process, can register till August 31. The third round and supplementary counselling will provide another opportunity for students who have not secured engineering seats in the earlier rounds.