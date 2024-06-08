Tamil Nadu: Engineering lateral entry admissions open from today; check here for more details

CHENNAI: The applications for lateral entry into the second year of engineering programmes are now open online. The deadline for acceptance of applications is July 7.

Polytechnic and degree graduates can apply for the direct second-year engineering courses through the website www.tnlea.com.

Over 400 engineering colleges affiliated with Anna University offer more than 2 lakh seats in B.E. and B.Tech. programmes.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), a wing of the Higher Education Department, has conducted TNEA-2024 for student enrollment.

The online application process for the 2024–25 academic year ran from May 6 to June 6, receiving a record number of 2,49,918 applications.

Out of these applicants, 2,06,012 students have paid the application fee, and 1,78,180 have uploaded their certificates. Students have been given a deadline until the 12th of this month to upload their original certificates.