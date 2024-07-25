Tamil Nadu engineering counselling for students under special categories from today

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu engineering counselling for the students under general special reservation categories will begin on Thursday, said the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) officials.

Accordingly, the counselling for general special reservation categories for the differently abled students, wards of ex-servicemen and candidates, who avail sports quota, will be conducted from July 25 to July 27.

A senior official from DOTE said the counselling will be held online.

The official also said that counselling was conducted for differently abled students, wards of ex-servicemen and sportspersons, who studied in government schools and who availed 7.5 % horizontal reservation from July 22 to July 23.

He said for the 8,948 engineering seats that were available for differently abled candidates, as many as only 416 students were eligible.

According to the official, similarly, a total of 2,113 students, who have availed sports quota, have applied for 456 vacant seats. Likewise, 1,243 wards of ex-servicemen have also applied for 143 vacant seats.

On the next stage of the counselling schedule, the official said that the general counselling for the students from the academic category, government school candidates, who avail 7.5 % horizontal quota, and students seeking vocational courses will be held from July 29 to September 3.

There would be a total of three rounds in the general counselling where more than 1.7 lakh students will be participating according to their rank list.