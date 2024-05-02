Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2024 registrations expected to begin from May 5

CHENNAI: The much awaited Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA 2024) registrations are expected to start this week.

Though there was no official information, sources from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) said the registration is likely to start from May 5.

However, the Additional Director of Higher Education Department, who would be in charge for TNEA this year, said that he did not receive any official information till Wednesday night with regard to the registration process of engineering admissions.

"A proper notification would be issued by the DOTE with regard to TNEA schedule (from registration to counselling) once we receive the official confirmation from the authorities concerned in the department", he said.

He also pointed out that this year also engineering admissions is a complete online process including registration, payments, choice filling, allotment and confirmation.