Tamil Nadu enforces reweighing of PDS supplies, tightens delivery oversight

Reiterating earlier directions, the official said Deputy Registrars and Sub-Registrars overseeing the PDS have been asked to conduct frequent inspections to ensure there is no short delivery at any stage. The matter is also to be reviewed during zonal-level monitoring meetings to ensure compliance.

To strengthen accountability, a pilot reweighing system has been introduced in five districts—Kancheepuram, Erode, Cuddalore, Dindigul and Tiruvallur. Under this initiative, essential commodities transported from TNCSC warehouses to fair price shops are reweighed at the time of delivery to verify their exact quantity.

“The pilot, implemented from January 2026, is intended to establish a transparent and verifiable mechanism to ensure that all commodities supplied under the PDS are delivered without any shortfall,” Veerappan added.