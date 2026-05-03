Tamil Nadu enforces reweighing of PDS supplies, tightens delivery oversight

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has initiated a pilot reweighing mechanism for essential commodities supplied to fair price shops and reinforced monitoring protocols to prevent shortages in the public distribution system (PDS), according to an official communication.
In a circular addressed to Tamil Nadu Ration Shop Workers’ Association president G Rajendran, Additional Registrar of Cooperative Societies M Veerappan said strict instructions had been issued to ensure that commodities dispatched from Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) warehouses reach ration shops in full measure. “The movement staff accompanying the lorries must verify that the quantity specified in the supply order is delivered accurately to the concerned shop without any deficit,” the circular stated.
The move builds on the existing electronic point-of-sale infrastructure in ration shops and is aimed at plugging leakages while enhancing transparency in the State’s food distribution network.
Reiterating earlier directions, the official said Deputy Registrars and Sub-Registrars overseeing the PDS have been asked to conduct frequent inspections to ensure there is no short delivery at any stage. The matter is also to be reviewed during zonal-level monitoring meetings to ensure compliance.
To strengthen accountability, a pilot reweighing system has been introduced in five districts—Kancheepuram, Erode, Cuddalore, Dindigul and Tiruvallur. Under this initiative, essential commodities transported from TNCSC warehouses to fair price shops are reweighed at the time of delivery to verify their exact quantity.
“The pilot, implemented from January 2026, is intended to establish a transparent and verifiable mechanism to ensure that all commodities supplied under the PDS are delivered without any shortfall,” Veerappan added.