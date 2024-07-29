Tamil Nadu Elementary Teachers begin statewide protest in 13 districts

CHENNAI: As many as 5,000 members of Tamil Nadu Elementary Teachers Organisations-Joint Action Committee (TETO-JAC) engaged in the first day of protest in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu. The protests were conducted placing 31 demands to the government.



The protesting teachers were arrested by the city police on Monday afternoon.

The protests on Monday were held in Chennai, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Vellore, Villupuram among other areas. The protests were held in DPI campus in College Road in the city.

As per TETO-JAC members, as many as 15,000 teachers had boycotted the schools on Monday as a protest demanding the government to fulfil their demands.

Overall, about 20,000 teachers had engaged in protest in the first phase of protest.

After the first phase of protest in 13 districts, the second phase will be held in 13 districts like Trichy, Erode, Kancheepuram, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli among others. Subsequently, on Wednesday, the protest will be held in the last 12 districts.



The members had kept 31 demands to the government and regarding the concerns also met the higher officials of the School Education Department on July 22.

Some of the demands placed by the TETO-JAC members are; revoke the new pension scheme and implement the old pension scheme, the salaries of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) should be rectified, reinstate the surrendering of leaves, Ennum Ezhuthum scheme should be stopped, teachers should be completely freed from other tasks including uploading data in EMIS which affect their teaching work and all concessions given to government school students should also be given to government aided school students.