Tamil Nadu Elementary school teachers request for holiday on April 24

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers’ Federation has requested a holiday on April 24 for teachers involved in the election duty.
The federation in a letter on Saturday had requested the State Election Commission to announce a holiday for teachers. Though 2025-26 has been officially completed for students, the last working day for government school teachers is on April 25. Since most teachers have been deputed on election duty, the federation claims that teachers would be worn out on April 24 to resume school work.
Hence, the Commission and the Directorate of School Education should announce a holiday for teachers. C Arasu, general secretary of the federation said, “As the polling is on April 23, teachers have been requested to be present a day-before at the respective booths. Subsequently, they will be mounted with work on election day. Hence, on humanitarian grounds, a holiday should be announced on April 24.