Tamil Nadu election date likely to be announced in a week or two?

CHENNAI: The date for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is likely to be announced within a week or two, according to a report in Daily Thanthi.
A seven-member team led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar concluded a three-day visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to review poll preparedness ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, West Bengal, and Puducherry.
Election officials held consultations with representatives of recognised political parties, senior administrative officers, and police officials. Review meetings were conducted in Chennai on February 27 to assess security arrangements, logistics, and overall readiness. The delegation later departed for New Delhi from Chennai airport.
Tamil Nadu traditionally witnesses single-phase polling due to relatively low levels of election-related violence. Multi-phase elections are generally conducted in northern states owing to security concerns.
714 IAS officers as General Observers
233 IPS officers as Police Observers
497 Expenditure Observers
Though elections across the five states are expected to be held in multiple phases, Tamil Nadu is likely to go to polls in the final phase.
The 2021 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu was held on April 6, with counting on May 2, advanced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This time, with rising summer temperatures under consideration, the Election Commission is reportedly weighing whether polling should be conducted in May.
2001 – May 10
2006 – May 8
2016 – May 16
Elections were conducted in April only in 2011 (April 13) and 2021 (April 6).
With the terms of the Assemblies nearing completion, the Election Commission is preparing to conduct elections for 824 constituencies across the five states.