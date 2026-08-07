Tamil Nadu: Elderly woman stabbed to death, gold chain stolen

Police said she was alone at home when the incident occurred. Her unmarried son, Satheesh (42), works at a private company in Irungattukottai near Sriperumbudur.

According to investigators, Mariammal’s daughter, Suhasini (44), who lives in Tiruvallur, visited the house on Friday afternoon and found her mother lying in the kitchen with multiple stab injuries. She also noticed that the three-sovereign gold chain Mariammal had been wearing was missing.