Tamil Nadu: Elderly woman stabbed to death, gold chain stolen

CHENNAI: : A 74-year-old woman was allegedly murdered and her gold chain stolen from her house in Sevvapet near Tiruvallur on Friday. The deceased was identified as S Mariammal, a resident of Ganga Nagar in Sevvapet.
Police said she was alone at home when the incident occurred. Her unmarried son, Satheesh (42), works at a private company in Irungattukottai near Sriperumbudur.
According to investigators, Mariammal’s daughter, Suhasini (44), who lives in Tiruvallur, visited the house on Friday afternoon and found her mother lying in the kitchen with multiple stab injuries. She also noticed that the three-sovereign gold chain Mariammal had been wearing was missing.
Mariammal was immediately taken to the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
Sevvapet police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Police suspect the murder was carried out with the intention of stealing the victim’s jewellery. Efforts are under way to identify and apprehend those responsible.